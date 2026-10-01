DU relaxes passing criteria for 2025-26 batch, faculty flags “arbitrariness” and NEP mismanagement

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday issued a notification granting a one-time exemption to students of the 2025-26 batch from the requirement of securing 28 credits out of 44 for promotion under the NEP-UGCF 2022 framework, triggering sharp criticism from sections of the faculty who alleged a lack of transparency and systemic inconsistency.
The October 1 notification by the Controller of Examinations stated that the relaxation applies only to students who have completed one year of study in the academic year 2025-26 and will not extend to subsequent batches. All other provisions of earlier notifications dated July 21 and September 2, 2025, remain unchanged.
However, faculty members questioned both the timing and the rationale behind the move. “Passing criteria for a specific batch are being relaxed without explaining which circumstances, hardships or systemic failure warrant such a change,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor at Kirori Mal College and Treasurer of the Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF).
Chakraborty raised concerns over whether the decision was driven by larger academic challenges or targeted considerations. “Is it that too many students have failed, or is this a surreptitious attempt to benefit a particular individual? The absence of any explanation raises serious questions,” he said.
The timing of the notification also drew criticism, with faculty pointing out that Semester III classes had already commenced on July 28, even as results for previous semesters were being declared through August. “Can passing criteria be altered two months into the next semester? This undermines the credibility and stability of the examination system,” said Abha Dev Habib, DTF Secretary and associate professor at Miranda House.
Calling the development a reflection of deeper institutional issues, another faculty member said, “This points to a three-fold problem- administrative incompetence in handling the increased academic load under NEP, possible arbitrariness in decision-making, and the half-baked implementation of reforms that compromise academic standards.”
The criticism comes amid ongoing concerns among teachers over the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) in DU, particularly around evaluation methods, credit structures, and academic preparedness.
Faculty members argue that frequent changes in rules and criteria not only create confusion among students but also erode trust in the university’s examination processes. “Transparency and stability are fundamental to any credible university system. Decisions like these only deepen the perception that DU’s examination framework is in disarray,” Chakraborty said.
The university administration has not issued a detailed clarification on the reasons behind the relaxation.