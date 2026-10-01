DU relaxes passing criteria for 2025-26 batch, faculty flags “arbitrariness” and NEP mismanagement

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday issued a notification granting a one-time exemption to students of the 2025-26 batch from the requirement of securing 28 credits out of 44 for promotion under the NEP-UGCF 2022 framework, triggering sharp criticism from sections of the faculty who alleged a lack of transparency and systemic inconsistency.

The October 1 notification by the Controller of Examinations stated that the relaxation applies only to students who have completed one year of study in the academic year 2025-26 and will not extend to subsequent batches. All other provisions of earlier notifications dated July 21 and September 2, 2025, remain unchanged.

However, faculty members questioned both the timing and the rationale behind the move. “Passing criteria for a specific batch are being relaxed without explaining which circumstances, hardships or systemic failure warrant such a change,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty, Associate Professor at Kirori Mal College and Treasurer of the Delhi Teachers’ Front (DTF).

Chakraborty raised concerns over whether the decision was driven by larger academic challenges or targeted considerations. “Is it that too many students have failed, or is this a surreptitious attempt to benefit a particular individual? The absence of any explanation raises serious questions,” he said.