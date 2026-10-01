HC asks ride-hailing firms’ reply on driver KYC plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre, Delhi Police, Delhi government and ride-hailing platforms Uber, Rapido and Ola Cabs on a plea seeking measures to ensure the safety of women passengers using the app-based services.

“We want to make the private operators of the taxi apps accountable. That is the reason we are issuing notices,” a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said. The bench directed the Centre, the Delhi government, and the platforms to file their replies by December 16, when the court will next hear the matter.

The bench was told by advocate Vikas Gupta, appearing for the petitioner Aditya Sehgal, that app-based companies operate more than two lakh cabs in the Delhi–NCR but there was no checking of the drivers at night. “There is no checking of... whether they are operating for the airport or for any strategic location. Or whether they are drunk or not,” the counsel said.

The PIL has sought a comprehensive overhaul of safety mechanisms for women using app-based cabs, bike-taxis and ride-hailing services.

The plea seeks steps to ensure that the driver and vehicle undertaking a ride match the details displayed on the app.