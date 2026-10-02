Police say no to stir against CEC, organisers firm on assembling

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday denied permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and beefed up security in and around New Delhi, with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed in anticipation of a gathering.

Police sources estimated that around 3,000 to 4,000 people could turn up for the protest, prompting heightened security measures across the area.

The protest, called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeks the impeachment of CEC Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

Senior AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and others are expected to attend the protest, sources said.

Security has been intensified at Jantar Mantar and key points in New Delhi district. Barricades have been put in place and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gathering, police sources said.

The Delhi Police decision comes a day after social activists and student leaders announced plans to hold a gathering at Jantar Mantar at 11 am on October 2.