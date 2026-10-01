Delhi Police refuses permission for Oct 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, security tightened

Delhi Police on Thursday refused permission for a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and tightened security across New Delhi, deploying Central Armed Police Forces personnel as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Police sources estimated that around 3,000 to 4,000 people could turn up for the protest, prompting heightened security measures across the area.

The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeks impeachment of CEC Kumar over allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

AAP senior leaders and workers, members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and others are expected to attend the protest, sources said, adding that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is not expected to join the protest on Friday.

Security has been intensified at Jantar Mantar and key points in New Delhi district, with CAPF personnel deployed alongside Delhi Police teams.

Barricades have been put in place and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gathering, police sources said.