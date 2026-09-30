Activists, student leaders call for Jantar Mantar protest on Gandhi Jayanti seeking CEC's 'impeachment'

A group of social activists and student leaders on Wednesday urged people to join a protest at Jantar Mantar on Gandhi Jayanti against the Election Commission's manner of functioning and demand the "impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The group, which includes AISA president Neha Bora, advocate Prashant Bhushan and RJD MP Manoj Jha, said the gathering will be held at 11 am on October 2.

Addressing a press conference, they voiced concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that it has led to questions about the protection of citizens' voting rights.

Bora, who had been on a hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar during the agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on the NEET paper leak issue, said the organisers had informed the Parliament Street police about the proposed gathering, including details of the expected turnout, timing and those responsible for organising the event.

She alleged that protesters had earlier faced restrictions and detention while attempting to raise concerns over electoral issues.

A second member of AISA said that they have not received any "rejection" from the police yet.

Bhushan alleged that several procedural irregularities had taken place during the electoral-roll revision process and claimed that decisions relating to the addition and deletion of voters had been centralised.