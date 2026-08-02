INTERVIEW | Paper leak agitation continuation of years of Left activism, not revival: AISA's Neha Bora

Bora said the Left's contribution went beyond mobilisation.

"Left student bodies pushed the movement, enriched it with political narrative... we also put our lives at stake and sat on a hunger strike along with Sonam Wangchuk," said Bora, who was among three AISA activists who sat on a hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar for 23 days.

She said one of the biggest takeaways for her was the popularity of the Left's slogans and its visual campaign among the other participants.

"Our slogans and our posters were received so positively by young people. They would come to our stalls and libraries, pick up the posters and carry them. If there were 80 or 100 AISA activists at the Jantar Mantar, there were 200 to 400 people across the venue holding our posters," Bora said.

"I think what we understood from these protests is that the language of the Left, the slogans of the Left and the creativity of the Left are so popular among young people. It was wonderful to see," she added.

'We have always been here'

Rejecting suggestions that the movement represented a revival of the Left, Bora said Left organisations had consistently been at the forefront of major democratic movements over the past decade.

"We won't call it a revival because we have always been here," she said, citing the 2015 UGC protests, the movement following Rohith Vemula's institutional death, the protests after the attack on JNU, the agitation against JNU fee hike, the anti-CAA movement and the farmers' protests.

"On every democratic issue and every people's issue, you will find the Left not only fighting on the ground but also giving the movements shape, language and a political narrative," Bora said.

"Perhaps what did not happen before is the fact that Left organisations came forward in a movement so openly and undeniably. Also, we are getting such popular support because this time it was the youth who were at the forefront of the movement," she added.