Delhi airport's free reading corner attracts passengers

NEW DELHI: A new reading corner at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport is giving passengers an opportunity to read while they wait.

Launched on September 24, the initiative, called Read@DEL, has nearly 300 books. Passengers can pick up a book, read it and leave it behind for the next flyer. The books are not meant to be taken away.

The reading corner is located at the beginning of the pier, where the boarding gates are connected, near the iconic Tower of Silence, beyond the security checks. Airport sources said the initiative has received a positive response from passengers.

QR codes for Read@DEL are also available across the airport’s terminals, allowing passengers to access more than 10,000 magazines and newspapers online.

The initiative is similar to the Flybrary concept pioneered by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Civil Aviation Ministry. Flybraries are now available at 68 AAI airports, including Chennai, Bagdogra, Tiruchirappalli, Ranchi, Amritsar and Mangaluru.

The Flybrary initiative was first launched by the Bakul Foundation at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in February last year and has since spread to other airports. Passengers can take a book from a Flybrary and return it to one at their destination airport. They can also contribute their own books.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has highlighted the service as part of efforts to make airports more passenger-friendly and engaging, alongside facilities such as childcare zones, regional handicraft outlets and free Wi-Fi.