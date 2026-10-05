Delhi Police officer accused of sexual harassment of female journalist promoted to Additional DCP

NEW DELHI: Days after a woman journalist alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), the officer was promoted to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP).

In an order issued on Monday, a total of 12 DANIPS officers, including ACP Vivek Bhagat, were promoted to the post of Addl DCP.

Bhagat, a 2018-batch DANIPS officer, is currently posted as the ACP of Connaught Place.

On Saturday, a woman journalist alleged that an Assistant Commissioner of Police had sexually assaulted her. “I asked ACP Vivek Bhagat of the Delhi Police about the absence of women police personnel, following which he sexually assaulted me and pushed me back,” she alleged.

Scores of journalists staged a protest outside Parliament Street Police Station on Sunday, demanding the registration of an FIR over sexual harassment complaints filed by three women journalists against Delhi Police personnel.

According to the police, they have received the complaints and transferred them to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry.

“On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while the law-and-order situation was being handled, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same have been transferred to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial inquiry,” the police said in a post on social media platform X.