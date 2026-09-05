Women journalists seek legal help after 'police assault' in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after two women journalists alleged they were assaulted at a south Delhi police station, they said on Friday that they would move the Delhi HC to demand CCTV footage of the incident.

The journalists, Shaheen Khan and Nafeesa Khan, made the demand at a press conference along with the editor of their digital news channel, Sanjay Sharma, who said he would move to the Delhi High Court on September 7 seeking release of the footage and action against the police personnel.

However, rejecting the allegations, the police said the two women had obstructed a designated VVIP route by parking their scooter near the venue, and despite repeated requests they refused to comply.

Demanding an impartial inquiry, Sharma said the police personnel found responsible should be “arrested and terminated from service”. “If there are CCTV cameras in every room of the police station, release the footage. We will accept whatever it shows,” he said. The journalists alleged that they were detained on Thursday and taken to Saket police station, where they were taken to a room and assaulted.