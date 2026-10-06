Bodycams for Delhi cops on protest duty amid allegations of excesses

The Delhi Police has issued body-worn cameras to personnel deployed on the frontline in the New Delhi area amid allegations of excesses during protests, particularly demonstrations against the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The cameras have been issued to personnel involved in crowd management and security arrangements around protest sites and roads leading to the Election Commission of India office, a police source said.

The bodycams will provide a real-time video record of interactions between police personnel and protesters and could serve as evidence while examining allegations of misconduct, the source said.

The move comes amid heightened security in New Delhi, Central Delhi and North Delhi districts following a series of protests against the ECI's SIR exercise.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in large numbers, with multilayer barricades erected at several locations to restrict movement into prohibited areas.

The deployment of bodycams assumes significance following complaints by three women journalists who alleged sexual harassment and manhandling by police personnel during an October 2 protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar.

One of the journalists alleged sexual assault by a police officer. The New Delhi district police subsequently transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for an impartial inquiry.

The Crime Branch is expected to record statements of the complainants and other witnesses and examine available evidence. No FIR had been registered in the matter, according to police sources.

The allegations have also triggered protests outside the Parliament Street police station, with journalists and others demanding registration of an FIR and examination of CCTV footage.

Police said the bodycams would strengthen accountability during law-and-order deployments and provide an additional source of evidence in complaints involving either police personnel or protesters.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory to journalists covering protests, asking them to carry valid identity cards issued by their organisations or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards and keep them visibly displayed at protest sites.

The advisory also asked journalists to ensure that their presence or activities do not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)