Delhi govt withholds additional DCP charge for ACP accused of sexually harassing journalist during protest

The Delhi government has said the current duty charge (CDC) of the post of additional deputy commissioner of police assigned to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, who is accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar here, has been withheld.

Bhagat, who was among 12 DANIPS officers assigned CDC of additional DCP earlier on Monday, requested "of his own volition" not to avail the charge until a full inquiry into the alleged harassment of women journalists is conducted and "satisfactorily concluded", the government said in a post on X.

Accordingly, the earlier order is being modified and will be reissued for assignment of CDC to the 11 remaining officers, it said.

The Delhi government clarified that the proposal to confer additional duty charge on the 12 officers, including Bhagat, was initiated on August 25, "much before the present set of events", and the orders were issued after due approval on October 5.

It also said assignment of CDC is a temporary arrangement and confers no financial benefit. Officers given the additional charge cannot exercise any statutory duties of the regular incumbents, the government said.