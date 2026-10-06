SC asks Delhi HC to examine plea on Gymkhana

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked the HC to consider a plea of 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club challenging the Centre’s decision to takeover the club’s 27.3-acre premises and the subsequent eviction proceedings.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the High Court should hear the matter expeditiously, as the petitioners claimed to be aggrieved by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ order and need protection.

The members, represented by advocate Vikas Singh, alleged that the Centre’s appointment of an administrator and direction to evict members were arbitrary and violated their rights.

The SC said the HC was the appropriate forum to examine factual disputes and directed it to decide the plea within four weeks. It also restrained the administrator from taking action against the 11 members.