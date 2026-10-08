AAP and Congress spar over putting united front

NEW DELHI: Despite sharing the same objective, the Delhi Congress and the AAP remain divided over protests against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Days after parting ways, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj announced that several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left, would jointly march to the Delhi CEO at Kashmere Gate on Wednesday.

The Delhi Congress leaders, however, took a dig at the announcement, saying that the AAP distanced itself from the Congress protest led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at Parliament Street on Tuesday. The AAP, in reply, sought immediate intervention from Congress’ national president,

Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that the party was weakening the fight of opposition parties. The division was also visible at the protest site when AAP was seen protesting first, while Congress and Left were given the opportunity to protest later while they all had reached the venue at almost the same time.

Differences were witnessed when Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav, through a tweet, targeted the AAP Delhi Chief, saying, “Saurabh Bhardwaj, where have you been all this while? You didn’t attend the INDIA meeting, nor did you show up for yesterday’s historic rally. I hope you’ve asked your masters by now.

How did this change of heart happen? Seeing the public’s enthusiasm yesterday, the support for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi—did it suddenly make you remember INDIA? Where do you stand? With the opposition or with the BJP?”

Bhardwaj also tagged Congress president Kharge on X, saying the DPCC chief was “overreacting” and urging him to intervene, alleging that his remarks were weakening the Opposition’s fight.