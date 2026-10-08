ABVP-led DUSU launches 26 cells to widen student participation

NEW DELHI: Days after securing a majority in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the ABVP-led student body has launched 26 cells aimed at providing students with wider platforms to showcase their talents, pursue their interests and participate in campus activities.

The initiative seeks to expand DUSU’s engagement beyond electoral politics and create dedicated spaces for students interested in areas ranging from culture and sports to research, entrepreneurship, technology and social outreach.

The newly launched cells include Cultural, Alumni Relations, Community Outreach, Debate and Public Relations, Diversity and Inclusion, Environment, Students with Disabilities, Technical, Fashion, Film and Photography, Ideological, Fine Arts, Hostel, Legal Aid, Innovation and Incubation, International Students, Literary, Media and Publications, Mental Health and Wellness, Sports, Research and Development, Startup and Entrepreneurship, Theatre and Dramatic Arts, North-East, Women Empowerment and Commerce.

According to DUSU, the cells are intended to enable students to participate in activities aligned with their interests and develop skills beyond the classroom. The initiative will also provide opportunities for students to take up leadership roles and contribute to university and campus life.

DUSU president Yash Dabas said Delhi University was not merely a centre of education but a “confluence of diverse talents, ideas, and aspirations” of students coming from across the country.