Poll body to hold camps for displaced voters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Delhi poll body on Wednesday announced special camps for electors left out of the draft roll, including those displaced by recent demolitions.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the camps will be held on October 9 and 11 at polling stations across the city. Booth-level officers (BLOs) will go door-to-door to identify eligible voters and help them apply through Form 6. The camps will cover residents displaced by demolitions. They can approach the camp nearest to their new address and apply through Form 6.

The CEO’s office said an elector whose name does not figure in the draft roll can apply with documents during the claims and objections period, extended till October 30. The final roll is scheduled for December 4.

Electors marked absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) during BLO verification can also apply through Form 6. The ASDD list has been uploaded on the CEO’s website. More than 33 lakh electors were issued notices for verification. EC had directed states and Union territories where SIR was completed to undertake special drives for eligible left-out electors. The poll body is also verifying draft-roll voters who received notices during SIR.

As of Wednesday, more than 13.62 lakh cases involving non-mapping and logical discrepancies had been verified. The August 31 draft roll excluded around 47.56 lakh names from Delhi’s previous electorate of about 1.45 crore; around 97.5 lakh electors were included. Delhi has received over 4.11 lakh Form 6 applications and more than 3.34 lakh Form 8 applications.