SC orders enhanced patrolling near educational institutions, driver verification in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI: In the wake of recent rape incidents in Delhi NCR, the Supreme Court has directed the Delhi Police to strengthen beat patrolling around educational institutions and ensure strict verification of drivers and helpers of public transport vehicles.

The suo motu case was registered by the apex court following reports of recent rape incidents in the region.

A two-judge Bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran issued a series of directions in the suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Recent rape incidents in Delhi NCR’. The court directed the Delhi government to file a compliance affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on November 16.

The order was passed on October 5 and uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Thursday.

The Bench directed that beat patrolling be strengthened, particularly around schools, colleges and coaching centres, where young girls may be vulnerable. It said police presence should be visible and regular, especially during early morning and evening hours when students commute to and from educational institutions.

The court also directed strict verification of drivers and helpers of public transport vehicles, including buses, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, to prevent criminals from entering the transport system and misusing access to commuters.