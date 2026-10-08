Seemapuri building collapse: Death toll rises to five after two more bodies recovered

The death toll in the Seemapuri building collapse rose to five on Thursday after rescuers recovered two more bodies from the debris in east Delhi, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Nusrat alias Guria and Hajra Bibi.

Three others had died earlier, including a 12-year-old girl, 21-year-old Gulafsa, who was around four months pregnant, and a child aged about one-and-a-half years.

Eight injured people were rescued from the rubble and admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur.

Teams from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, DDMA, MCD and DUSIB continued rescue and debris-clearing operations at the site.

The four-storey building, located near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Seemapuri, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the building had developed cracks following tremors triggered by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening. However, the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be established.

(With inputs from PTI)