Delhi building collapse: Woman dies trying to save others, three-year-old survivor searches for mother

NEW DELHI: “Had she not thought about others, she could have survived,” said family members of Hazra Bibi (56), one of the victims who lost her life in the building collapse on Wednesday in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri. According to the family, Hazra had rushed to her relative Anwar’s house after hearing that his daughter, Nusrat, had come to visit.

Instead of running to safety, Hazra reportedly ran towards those who were present there. In the attempt to save them, she herself got trapped under the heavy debris. Her body was recovered during the rescue operation on Thursday.

The building was around 30 year old and its owner, Anwar is currently missing. Anwar’s father-in-law, Salim Ahmed, said Hazra, who lived nearby, had come to Anwar’s house on Wednesday afternoon after learning that his daughter, Nusrat, was visiting her parental home. At that time, some people were present near the house.

“As the building suddenly collapsed, Hazra, instead of trying to save herself, rushed forward to save people present there. While attempting to save them, she accidently ran in different directions and got trapped under the debris. Her body was later recovered on Thursday,” he said.