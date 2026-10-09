Delhi High Court orders virtual hearings at Patiala House, Rouse Avenue courts on October 10

Proceedings at Delhi’s Patiala House and Rouse Avenue district court complexes will be held virtually on Saturday in view of the protests planned in the national capital, the Delhi High Court said on Friday.

An administrative notification issued by the registrar general said all civil and criminal cases at the two court complexes would be heard exclusively through virtual mode. Undertrial prisoners will also be produced virtually.

The notification further directed that no adverse orders be passed in any district court in Delhi due to the absence of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons. Urgent matters should be adjourned to a short date, it said.

The order comes ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)