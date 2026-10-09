‘Shut down entire country’: CJP hits out at Centre over transport curbs ahead of protest

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the Centre over the cancellation of trains to Delhi ahead of the party's planned protest, saying the government should shut down the entire country if it was afraid of young people.

"Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth," Dipke told reporters at the Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, a day before the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Dipke said the BJP-led Centre was afraid of Gen Z and challenged the government to arrest him. He also maintained that CJP volunteers would proceed with their plan to protest in the national capital despite restrictions imposed by the authorities.

CJP leader Saurav Das, meanwhile, compared the situation to the Emergency, alleging that party volunteers were being detained in BJP-ruled states and some had been placed under house arrest.

"Let's not be under any illusion. Emergency has been imposed in the country and Delhi has turned into a fortress," Das said.