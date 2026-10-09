Railways cancel multiple Delhi-bound trains tomorrow ahead of CJP protest

The Railways on Friday cancelled multiple train services and rescheduled several others ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, citing anticipated traffic congestion and operational reasons.

The cancellations announced by the Railway Board, Western Railway, North Western Railway and West Central Railway affect services connecting Delhi with several cities, including Mumbai, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Udaipur, Indore and Hisar.

The Railway Board cancelled select Mail and Express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. The order applies to trains departing from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 and scheduled to reach either station during the specified period.

Western Railway announced that the Mumbai Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12951) and the Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express (12953) would be rescheduled by five hours.

It also cancelled the Bandra Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (12247), the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-New Delhi Express (20155), the Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (09309), the Indore-New Delhi Express (12415) and the Sabarmati-New Delhi Express (12957).

The North Western Railway cancelled 13 train services scheduled to operate to and from Delhi on October 9 and 10, citing “operational reasons”.

The Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin train (12964) and the Sriganganagar-Tilak Bridge train (14727) were cancelled for October 9.

Eleven services scheduled for October 10 were also cancelled. These include the Sirsa-Tilak Bridge (15308), Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur City (12963), Tilak Bridge-Bhiwani (14738), Bhiwani-Tilak Bridge (14737) and Tilak Bridge-Sriganganagar (14728) trains.

The cancellations also affect Rewari-Delhi services (74004 and 54414), the Delhi-Rewari train (54421), Hisar-Delhi (54310), Hisar-New Delhi (54424) and New Delhi-Hisar (54423).

The West Central Railway (WCR) separately cancelled five Delhi-bound trains for one day, citing anticipated heavy traffic congestion in the national capital. The affected services are the Mahakaushal Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Superfast, Bhopal-Nizamuddin and Kota-Nizamuddin trains.

Asked whether the cancellations were linked to the planned protest, WCR chief public relations officer Madhur Verma told PTI Videos, “There is no message regarding protests with us.” He said the services were cancelled because heavy traffic congestion was anticipated in the Delhi area.