'There is no fear': CJP vows protests will continue despite possible arrests, calls mobilisation on Oct 10

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has claimed that impending government crackdowns and possible arrests of its leaders will not suppress the youth-led movement, vowing to continue nationwide demonstrations and describing any such action as “dictatorial”.

The remarks came after a police crackdown in Delhi that saw around 110 people detained during protests demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka on Monday alleged that CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and he will be arrested before October 10 under the National Security Act (NSA) or other equivalent statutory provisions.

Ranka declared that all three of them have been prepared to go to jail since June 6, emphasising that they harbour no fear regarding any potential action.

"Multiple sources have reached out informing that @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss and I will be arrested anytime before 10th under NSA/other equivalent provisions. All three of us have been ready to go to Jail since June 6. There is no fear about it," said Ranka.

He further claimed that the BJP-led government is frightened of their movement, asserting that the government is resorting to violence out of fear.

"But the ones hell-bent on destroying this country should be the ones frightened. And they are. As Gandhi said, “violence and hatred stem from fear”. The govt is frightened, and that’s why it is resorting to violence," added Ranka.