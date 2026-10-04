AISA chief Neha Bora picked up in unmarked car during Jantar Mantar march, later released

AISA national president Neha Bora was released from the Narela Industrial Area police station on Sunday after being picked up during the organisation's protest march towards Jantar Mantar, as AISA activists staged a demonstration for the third consecutive day demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

AISA members claimed Bora was picked up by Delhi Police during the march and taken away in a private vehicle without an official number plate to an unknown location. They also alleged that no woman police officer was present inside the vehicle when Bora was taken away, calling it a violation of procedure.

The allegations are baseless, a senior police officer said.

AISA members later said Bora was released at the Narela Industrial Area police station but without her phone and bag. They added that a team of lawyers was being sent to the police station to assist her.

The police officer, meanwhile, claimed that some protesters attacked police personnel on duty and bit them.