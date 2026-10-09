Delhi Metro to shut gates at 57 stations from 9 pm friday ahead of CJP protest; restrictions till further notice

Entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice due to security reasons ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the restrictions on Friday, saying they would continue on October 10. Interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations except New Delhi metro station.

Other prominent stations where entry and exit gates will remain closed include Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur, Jangpura and Shivaji Stadium are also among the stations where gates will remain shut.

The restrictions follow a request from Delhi Police to the DMRC to close entry and exit gates at 57 stations and consider reducing train frequency in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in the New Delhi district. The police cited the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance with directions and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic regulation.

(With inputs from PTI)