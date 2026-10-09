SC plea challenges Delhi metro station closures, train cancellations ahead of CJP protest

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the proposed closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, that the entire national capital was being locked down despite citizens having a fundamental right to protest.

Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Vrinda Grover and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, along with advocate Prashant Bhushan, also urged the court to intervene, arguing that the city could not be shut down merely because the police apprehended a law-and-order situation.

Justice Bagchi said the court could consider regulating the protest if its organisers appeared before it and provided details of the expected turnout. He added that protesters should remain unarmed and authorities could be directed to ensure orderly conduct.

The bench, however, observed that holding a protest without permission would not be in accordance with the law, though it would not be unconstitutional.

Justice Bagchi said the court would have to hear all parties and balance the equities before passing any restraining order.

The lawyers said they would return at 2 pm with a formal petition challenging the proposed closure of metro stations, road restrictions and barricading across the city.

(With inputs from PTI)