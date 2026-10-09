NHAI to install emission control devices on 25 DG sets along Dwarka Expressway

NEW DELHI: With air pollution levels beginning to deteriorate, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started installing Retrofit Emission Control Devices (RECDs) on 25 diesel generator (DG) sets deployed along Package IV of the 8.7-km-long Dwarka Expressway.

The stretch connects Basai to the cloverleaf interchange at the Delhi–Gurugram Expressway near Kherki Dhaula. The initiative aims to strengthen environmental protection measures along the National Highway corridor in the National Capital Region (NCR), the authority said.

“The initiative is being implemented in compliance with the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) concerning the regulation of diesel generator sets in the NCR, with the objective of mitigating air pollution, particularly during the winter season under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP),” officials said.

Package IV of the Dwarka Expressway falls within the NCR, which experiences severe air pollution during the winter months. To improve ambient air quality during this critical period, the CAQM has mandated regulatory and emission-control measures for DG sets operating in the region.