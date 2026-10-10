CAQM forms 15-member panel to trace pollution sources in four states affecting Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has formed a15-member expert sub-committee to identify pollution sources in adjoining areas of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh that affect air quality in Delhi-NCR.

According to an order dated October 9, the panel has been constituted under Section 11(5) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

The committee will identify areas in the four states contributing to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and pinpoint major polluting activities in these regions. It has been asked to submit its report within two months. The panel will be chaired by Dr S D Attri, Member Technical, CAQM, while Dr Vikas Singh, Scientist E at the commission, will serve as member-convenor. Its members include experts from IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, Rajasthan Technical University, PGIMER Chandigarh, CSIR-NEERI Delhi and the India Meteorological Department. Representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board and the pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab are also part of the panel.

The chairperson may co-opt additional experts if required.

The move seeks to identify regional pollution hotspots beyond Delhi’s boundaries and assess their contribution to poor air quality in the Capital and neighbouring areas. It is part of CAQM’s mandate to address pollution across Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions.