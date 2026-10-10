Delhi braces for CJP protest against CEC with 25,000 security personnel, Metro curbs

Delhi has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 Delhi Metro stations, while surveillance has been intensified at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.

The security measures follow Delhi Police's denial of permission for the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice and alleged violations of directions issued during an earlier protest.

Police have stepped up surveillance to prevent protesters from assembling at Jantar Mantar without permission and maintain law and order amid apprehensions of large-scale mobilisation.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the situation. Personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness and response mechanisms.