Delhi braces for CJP protest against CEC with 25,000 security personnel, Metro curbs

Delhi has been placed under an unprecedented security blanket, with around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
Entry and exit restrictions have been imposed at 45 Delhi Metro stations, while surveillance has been intensified at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations.
The security measures follow Delhi Police's denial of permission for the proposed demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing inadequate notice and alleged violations of directions issued during an earlier protest.
Police have stepped up surveillance to prevent protesters from assembling at Jantar Mantar without permission and maintain law and order amid apprehensions of large-scale mobilisation.
More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to assist Delhi Police in managing the situation. Personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while mock drills have been conducted at several places to assess preparedness and response mechanisms.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones for close monitoring by senior police officers, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners. Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on developments.
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said on Friday that the application seeking permission for the October 10 protest was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering. She said the prescribed notice period was at least 10 days.
Police have also cited alleged violations of directions issued by authorities during an earlier demonstration as a reason for their concerns.
As part of the security arrangements, entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed from Friday night. The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Janpath, Supreme Court, ITO and Kashmere Gate, along with several stations in south and northeast Delhi.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the restrictions will remain in force on Saturday until further notice. Interchange facilities will continue at the affected stations, except at New Delhi metro station, where restrictions will apply.
Rail passengers are also likely to face disruptions, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reported cancelled.
Police have clarified that passengers holding valid train tickets will not be stopped from travelling. However, action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt law and order.
Security has also been tightened along Delhi's borders, with additional surveillance and checks on vehicles entering the city. Police are inspecting hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas, while keeping a heightened vigil at bus terminals and other transit points.
Authorities are monitoring social media platforms for attempts to mobilise people for the proposed protest. More than 200 content creators are reportedly under scrutiny as police examine online posts and messages linked to the gathering.
Liquor shops across Delhi will remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure. Police are also making public appeals through religious places, urging people to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities.
The proposed demonstration centres on allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter registration. The allegations form part of the wider political dispute surrounding the revision exercise.
With restrictions affecting major transport hubs and several parts of the city, commuters have been advised to check official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly.
Police said security personnel would remain deployed throughout Saturday to monitor crowd movement, prevent traffic obstructions and respond to any attempts to breach barricades.