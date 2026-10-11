‘Asked to call my parents at 3.30 am’: Dipke counters Delhi Police over grandmother’s death

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday accused Delhi Police of denying him access to his phone and a lawyer while in custody, responding to a police video that showed him declining an offer to return home after being informed of his grandmother’s death.

In a post on X, Dipke said he had asked to use his phone briefly to retrieve his cousin’s number and speak to her, as she lived with his grandmother. He also alleged that his request to speak to a lawyer was denied.

“Why didn't Delhi Police let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with lawyer which was again denied,” he said.

Dipke further alleged that police asked him to call his father at 3.30 am to inform him that he would be sent to jail for a long time the following day.

“The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?” he said, questioning the need to make the call at that hour.