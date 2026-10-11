‘Asked to call my parents at 3.30 am’: Dipke counters Delhi Police over grandmother’s death

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday accused Delhi Police of denying him access to his phone and a lawyer while in custody, responding to a police video that showed him declining an offer to return home after being informed of his grandmother’s death.
In a post on X, Dipke said he had asked to use his phone briefly to retrieve his cousin’s number and speak to her, as she lived with his grandmother. He also alleged that his request to speak to a lawyer was denied.
“Why didn't Delhi Police let me use my phone? I had also asked for a call with lawyer which was again denied,” he said.
Dipke further alleged that police asked him to call his father at 3.30 am to inform him that he would be sent to jail for a long time the following day.
“The same father who has just lost his mother. How much more trauma did you want to put my family through after we already lost my grandmother?” he said, questioning the need to make the call at that hour.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police released a video showing Dipke being informed about his grandmother’s death, refuting allegations that he had not been told about it while in custody on October 10.
Police said the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and that assistance had been offered to facilitate his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he declined the offer.
The clarification came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused the police of failing to inform Dipke about the death. His mother had also accused the police of lying, while CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the authorities had shown insensitivity while conveying the news.
Dipke was among three CJP leaders detained by Delhi Police from inside an aircraft on Saturday ahead of their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar. Police had denied permission for the demonstration, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in the New Delhi area.
Dipke, Ranka and Saurav Das were placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.
CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said their release was conditional on them not breaching the peace for a year.
(With inputs from PTI)