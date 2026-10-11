Delhi police refutes CJP' claim, releases video of informing Dipke about his grandmother's death

The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video to refute the CJP's claim that its founder Abhijeet Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10.

The cops said that the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.

The video comes after Dipke's mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise on Saturday.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also claimed that Dipke was not informed about the death.

Showing the video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Neha Yadav said at a press conference that the information was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed about the scheduled funeral time.

"He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same," she said, adding that he was also extended the offer to speak with his family.

Dipke's grandmother, who had been ill for a long time, died on Saturday at around 11.30 am.

He was among the three CJP leaders detained by the Delhi Police from inside an aircraft on Saturday ahead of its protest at Jantar Mantar. Police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were placed under preventive arrest following their detention. They were released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.

The three were released on the condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

In a statement, the CJP had described their release as a "major legal victory".

(With inputs from PTI)