JNUTA questions JNU Vice-Chancellor’s authority to dismiss Professor, flags procedural violations

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Sunday questioned the procedure followed by the university administration in dismissing Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, alleging that the Vice-Chancellor acted without the approval of the Executive Council and that confidential findings of an internal inquiry were leaked to the media.

Akoijam, who taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems (CSSS) under JNU’s School of Social Sciences and is also the Congress MP from Inner Manipur, was dismissed from university service with immediate effect on October 9, 2026.

The order was signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement issued on October 11, JNUTA said it was “deeply shocked” by media reports and the circulation of the dismissal order on social media. It questioned the Vice-Chancellor’s authority to issue the order, arguing that under Statute 30 of the JNU Act, the power to dismiss a faculty member rests with the Executive Council.

The association alleged that the decision was taken unilaterally, claiming that no Executive Council meeting had been convened and that the administration had not shared relevant documents with its members.