BJP Mahila Morcha alleges Congress leader misbehaved with women protesters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary on Monday alleged that a Congress leader misbehaved with women protesting outside the opposition party's headquarters in Delhi, demanding the expulsion of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.

The Congress leader's conduct exposed the party's "double standards" on giving respect to women, Choudhary charged.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP Mahila Morcha chief's charge.

"The BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers were protesting very peacefully outside the Congress office today. Everyone witnessed the indecent manner in which the Congress media coordinator Sanjeev Singh behaved with our female workers," she told reporters.

Choudhary said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talk about respect for women but the party's double standards on the issue stood exposed with the behaviour of its media coordinator.

"The true nature of the party has been revealed. Everyone saw the vast gap between their words and their actions," she said.