BJP Mahila Morcha alleges Congress leader misbehaved with women protesters in Delhi

NEW DELHI: BJP Mahila Morcha president Roop Kumari Choudhary on Monday alleged that a Congress leader misbehaved with women protesting outside the opposition party's headquarters in Delhi, demanding the expulsion of Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam.
The Congress leader's conduct exposed the party's "double standards" on giving respect to women, Choudhary charged.
There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP Mahila Morcha chief's charge.
"The BJP Mahila Morcha leaders and workers were protesting very peacefully outside the Congress office today. Everyone witnessed the indecent manner in which the Congress media coordinator Sanjeev Singh behaved with our female workers," she told reporters.
Choudhary said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talk about respect for women but the party's double standards on the issue stood exposed with the behaviour of its media coordinator.
"The true nature of the party has been revealed. Everyone saw the vast gap between their words and their actions," she said.
The BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday protested outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and several places in Himachal Pradesh, demanding the expulsion of Akoijam, the opposition party's Inner Manipur MP who was recently sacked as a professor from the Jawaharlal Nehru University over sexual harassment charges.
According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.
Some students had also alleged that he used to make obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.
"We strongly condemn it. The BJP Mahila Morcha stands steadfast in support of those 11 daughters. This fight will continue," Choudhary said.
"The Congress disrespects women. Everybody saw Rahul Gandhi touching a woman constable inappropriately during a recent protest," she charged.