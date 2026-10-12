FIR registered against sacked JNU professor Akoijam over sexual harassment charges

NEW DELHI: Days after his dismissal as professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty, according to Delhi Police officials.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR following a complaint by the Chief Security Officer of JNU, Delhi. The FIR dated October 11, 2026, has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. The FIR details/gist mention the name of Congress Lok Sabha MP and JNU Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Investigation is underway.

Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him, charges he has denied.

According to reports, at least 11 female students had filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May this year. The complaints alleged that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some students had also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks in class.

A case has been registered against Akoijam, the Congress MP from Inner Manipur, following a complaint by JNU's chief security officer, police said.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Sunday under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences. An investigation has been taken up, police said.

Reacting to his dismissal on Friday, Akoijam had termed the action a "witch hunt" and claimed that he had not been given an opportunity to respond to the committee's findings.