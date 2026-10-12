JNU Professor challenges dismissal, alleges procedural violations and 'fabrication' in sexual harassment case

NEW DELHI: Two days after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was dismissed from service following a sexual harassment complaint by 11 girls, he has accused the university administration of making "blatant" false claims about the inquiry.
Akoijam questioned the procedure followed by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and alleged that a media trial was being conducted to tarnish his reputation.
In a detailed post on X, Akoijam challenged Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's statements regarding his cooperation with the inquiry, the production of witnesses, and the number of communications exchanged during the proceedings. "Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on 14 August 2026, the VC of JNU tells a blatant lie, saying that I have not produced any witnesses. I had responded to the allegations in writing on May 31 and submitted my deposition on July 16," he posted.
The professor also disputed the Vice-Chancellor's claim that the ICC or the university had sent him 300 emails, stating that he had actually received and responded to 43 emails. He further questioned the varying number of complainants cited by the Vice-Chancellor in media statements.
Akoijam alleged that the complaint and the subsequent proceedings were being used to conduct a "witchhunt" and criticised the circulation of allegations through the media. He also rejected references to "sex for grades," claiming that the allegation did not figure in the complaint against him.
Questioning the handling of the inquiry, the professor said procedural lapses could affect either the respondent or the complainant, depending on the circumstances. He alleged that the university had disregarded established rules and norms, comparing its functioning to a "Khap Panchayat."
The developments have also drawn scrutiny from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA), which has raised concerns over alleged procedural violations and a breach of confidentiality in the university administration's handling of the matter. In a statement, the association expressed shock over media reports and the circulation of an order dated October 9, 2026, purportedly issued by the Vice-Chancellor seeking Akoijam’s dismissal. Akoijam stated that his legal team would pursue the matter, asserting that both the allegations against him and the inquiry process needed to be thoroughly examined.