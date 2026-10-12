Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jantar Mantar closure on October 13

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions concerning the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the national capital and claims that protesters were harassed by outsiders during a demonstration over the weekend.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Monday, arguing that peaceful protests were being curtailed as the authorities had not designated an alternative venue for demonstrations.

When the counsel sought an urgent hearing on Monday, the bench noted that the Supreme Court was also examining the issue.

“Tomorrow. The Supreme Court is equally seized of the matter. Not only that, but the Supreme Court has called on the Union to file their affidavits also. Once the Supreme Court is seized of it, we have to see to what extent we can look at it again. That's why let us have it tomorrow,” the bench observed.