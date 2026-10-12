Delhi HC to hear pleas on Jantar Mantar closure on October 13

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday petitions concerning the alleged closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the national capital and claims that protesters were harassed by outsiders during a demonstration over the weekend.
A lawyer mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Monday, arguing that peaceful protests were being curtailed as the authorities had not designated an alternative venue for demonstrations.
When the counsel sought an urgent hearing on Monday, the bench noted that the Supreme Court was also examining the issue.
“Tomorrow. The Supreme Court is equally seized of the matter. Not only that, but the Supreme Court has called on the Union to file their affidavits also. Once the Supreme Court is seized of it, we have to see to what extent we can look at it again. That's why let us have it tomorrow,” the bench observed.
The lawyer argued that the closure of Jantar Mantar had significantly affected the right to freedom of speech and expression.
“Today Jantar Mantar is also closed. There is no other place which has been earmarked by the executive to actually carry out a protest in accordance with law. Peaceful protests are being quelled today. This is absolutely going to be a black day. We have faced this in 1975,” the counsel submitted.
The court also agreed to hear on Tuesday a separate petition alleging that outsiders had entered a protest held over the weekend and harassed demonstrators.
Hundreds of people took to the streets on 10 and 11 October after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
(With inputs from PTI)