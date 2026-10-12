Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit gates at six stations ahead of Congress protest

NEW DELHI: Entry and exit gates at six Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk, will remain closed until 4 pm on Monday ahead of a protest announced by the Congress against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said entry and exit facilities at Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk had been closed for security reasons. However, interchange facilities will remain available at all six stations.