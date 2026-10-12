Delhi Police warns of action over fake claim of firing at Rahul Gandhi rally; 300 posts taken down

Delhi Police on Monday warned of strict legal action against a social media handle for allegedly spreading false claims that police had opened fire at a rally led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, killing five people.

Police sources said around 300 social media posts allegedly aimed at spreading rumours or triggering public unrest had been taken down amid protests in the national capital.

The post in question claimed that police had fired at Rahul Gandhi's rally, killing five workers, and urged people to take to the streets and block Delhi.

In a post on X, Delhi Police identified the handle as @indiantiwari01 and alleged that it had a history of sharing doctored media, old footage and fabricated narratives to mislead the public.

“Do not fall for or amplify this rumour,” the police said, warning that spreading malicious rumours on social media was punishable by law and that strict action would be taken against the handle.