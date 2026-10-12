Delhi | SIRprise on the streets

The capital has witnessed a series of protests over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition parties, civil society organisations and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) raising concerns over the deletion of voters’ names and its potential impact on democratic participation.

The controversy triggered protests, turning the streets around Parliament, Akashvani Bhawan and Jantar Mantar into focal points of political confrontation. The INDIA bloc has accused the poll panel of undermining electoral fairness, while the CJP has emerged as a prominent voice demanding accountability and a review of the exercise.

According to the figures cited by protesters, approximately 47 lakh names have been removed from Delhi’s voter lists. The scale of the alleged deletions has intensified public anger, with opposition leaders and civil society representatives demanding transparency, explanations for the removals and safeguards to ensure that eligible citizens are not deprived of their right to vote.

Politics of the matter

The Election Commission’s SIR exercise is intended to revise electoral rolls, but the process has become a contentious political issue amid allegations that eligible voters could be excluded. The commission’s procedures and the reasons for individual deletions remain central to the dispute.

The protests gained momentum when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined opposition MPs in demonstrations seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders attempted to march towards the Election Commission’s headquarters to press their demands for accountability and greater transparency. However, police barricades prevented the demonstrators from proceeding as planned, leading to a tense standoff near Akashvani Bhawan.