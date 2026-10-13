Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on pleas seeking regulation of protests in capital

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on a batch of petitions by traders, vendors, and a lawyer seeking regulation of protests in the national capital.

Traders have moved the court, claiming that, as it is the festive season, October to February is the "best time for business", which has been adversely impacted by the recent protests.

The lawyer has claimed in his petition that the recent protests have brought “everything to a halt”.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma directed the counsel representing the government and authorities concerned to seek instructions and file their response by Friday, when the court will further hear the matter.

The petitions have sought regulation of protests in the national capital according to the governing standard operating procedures.

During the hearing, the bench also asked the petitioners to bring on record a copy of the protest-related petitions filed in the Supreme Court.

"We don't want to cover an area already sub judice in the Supreme Court," the bench told the petitioners.