Delhi HC to hear plea seeking permission for peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar on October 16

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking permission for peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar and declaring the right to peaceful agitation as part of free speech.

The court also posted for November a public interest litigation filed by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Vinod Jakhar, seeking a "fair, independent and time-bound probe into a series of assaults committed in broad daylight on October 10 on ordinary protesters”.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said it would hear on October 16 the PIL filed by Anshikha Tripathi, seeking directions to authorities to permit protests.

The petitioner sought protection of the right to peaceful protests, also claiming there was a "grave concern" over the number of people who were placed under house arrest.

It further sought an SIT probe into the alleged atrocities committed against peaceful protesters and an examination of house arrests.

The petition has challenged the issuance of prohibitory orders, the internet shutdown in central Delhi, as well as the continued, unnecessary and disproportionate closure of metro stations and railway restrictions.