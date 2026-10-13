Delhi protest: 30K-strong police personnel guard city for third day

NEW DELHI: The capital remained on high alert for the third consecutive day on Monday, with more than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across central Delhi ahead of the Opposition’s march to the Supreme Court demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Security has been tightened at the city’s borders, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground.

In a crackdown on the digital space, Delhi Police has removed around 300 social media posts allegedly intended to spread rumours or trigger public unrest. Police have also approached social media platforms, seeking the removal of objectionable and allegedly misleading content related to the protests.

According to police officials, social media platforms are being monitored to identify attempts to mobilise protesters and prevent the circulation of content that could aggravate tensions. Police have warned that spreading malicious rumours online is punishable under the law and said strict legal action would be initiated against those responsible for such content.

The crackdown on misleading online material comes days after the arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of circulating an AI-generated fabricated video showing a police officer allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during the protests.