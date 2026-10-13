From grandfather to grandson, 40-year-old Jantar Mantar food stall finds a new ‘temporary’ spot

“We have seen all the major protests here, from the Anna movement to the CJP protests, but we never thought we would have to shift our shop from its original location. My grandfather started it 40 years ago, and I am the third generation running it. We know this shift is temporary and we will return to our original spot, but keeping the shop shut for days was not an option, so we have shifted temporarily to keep the business running,” said Sunny, one of the shopkeepers.

He said that the major customer base for the shops consists of staff members of nearby offices, ministries, etc., and mentioned that the protest crowd was an additional bonus for them.

Sunny said he had temporarily relocated his shop to a kiosk on Sansad Marg. “We have reduced the prices of our lunch items by Rs 20–30 while operating from this temporary location. Once we go back to the original spot, we will continue with the same earlier prices,” he stated.

Sunny stated that their best-selling items are Rajma Chawal, Kadhi Chawal, Chholey Chawal, and Dahi Bhalle. He opens the shop from 10 am to 8 pm.

“For the first time, the shop has been shifted from its original location. My grandfather had started with Rajma Chawal and Chholey Chawal, etc. Now I have added a few things, including papdi chaat and gulab jamun; however, the taste that people have loved for years remains the same,” he added.