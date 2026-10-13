Traders anxious near new protest sites

NEW DELHI: While the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has welcomed the designation of Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative protest sites, two other trade and transport bodies have opposed the inclusion of Ramlila Maidan, citing the potential disruption to wholesale markets and the movement of goods in Old Delhi.

The contrasting views come after the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and the naming the three new locations for holding demonstrations.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association (AIMGTA) have urged authorities to exclude Ramlila Maidan from the list of designated protest sites, arguing that its proximity to major commercial hubs could affect business operations, traffic movement and supply chains.

However, the NDTA welcomed the decision, saying the move would reduce inconvenience to the public and businesses around Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city. It described the designation of the three venues as a practical decision that would benefit businesses in the long run.

NDTA joint secretary Amit Gupta said businesses around Jantar Mantar had suffered revenue losses in recent days, while the public faced inconvenience due to service disruptions, Metro station closures and restricted access to New Delhi Railway Station. Designated venues such as Burari would allow people to exercise their democratic right to protest while minimising disruption to residents and businesses, he said.

However, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said Ramlila Maidan’s inclusion was a matter of concern because of its proximity to Delhi-6, a major commercial hub. Markets within an approximately five-km radius include Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Place, Kashmere Gate, Paharganj and Daryaganj.

The AIMGTA, in a letter to the police commissioner on Monday, said Ramlila Maidan’s proximity to wholesale markets and New Delhi Railway Station made it unsuitable for large gatherings. It warned that traffic diversions and congestion could hamper trade, delay consignments, disrupt loading and unloading operations and increase transportation costs.