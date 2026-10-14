AAP to hit the streets in Delhi on Oct 15 over ‘vote theft’

NEW DELHI: AAP will hold a mass protest in the national capital on October 15 against alleged “vote theft” and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, its Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

Bharadwaj said AAP MLAs, councillors and office-bearers from the state, district, assembly and ward levels would participate in the protest. The announcement came after a meeting of party leaders to discuss the future course of the movement.

“Our primary demand is Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Our protest will continue until he resigns,” Bharadwaj said, adding that the party would continue its agitation through peaceful means despite police action. The AAP leader also criticised the government’s decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated site for public demonstrations.