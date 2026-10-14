Hindu College staff protest enters second month, seek probe into alleged violations

NEW DELHI: The protest by the Hindu College Staff Association (HCSA) against the college principal and the chairman of its governing body entered its second month on Wednesday, with the association reiterating its demands for an independent inquiry into alleged statutory violations, greater institutional transparency and the withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to faculty members.

In a press conference held today, the association said it had been sitting on a protest dharna for more than three weeks and had submitted a memorandum to the University of Delhi Vice-Chancellor and the governing body, detailing its concerns and seeking action.

The association has raised issues relating to alleged deviations from university admission rules, delays in faculty leave and promotion matters, the bypassing of the statutory Staff Council, financial and procurement processes, non-disclosure of governing body minutes and audited accounts, appointments and tenure, and the use of college resources. It has also flagged concerns over fee and scholarship governance, access to institutional facilities and repeated fire incidents.

Among its key demands are an independent, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the allegations, immediate university intervention, and the removal of the present chairman of the governing body, TCA Rangachari, and the principal, Anju Srivastava, to allow the inquiry to proceed without obstruction or conflict.