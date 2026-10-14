Kerala tourism potential showcased; focus on joint circuits with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: At a tourism partnership meet at The Lalit, New Delhi on Tuesday, officials highlighted the state’s beaches, hill stations, backwaters, heritage sites and traditional festivals. The event, themed “A Wonderful World”, brought together tourism stakeholders to showcase Kerala as a destination offering a range of experiences.

Kerala recorded a 10.98 per cent increase in domestic tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the tourism department.

The state is also exploring joint tourism circuits with destinations such as Coorg and Mysuru in Karnataka, the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The proposed circuits aim to connect places with similar cultural, historical and natural attractions.

Officials also highlighted the ‘Brand Wayanad’ initiative, launched earlier this month to promote the district’s natural beauty, heritage, agricultural practices and cultural traditions.

The Kochi-Muziris heritage network, which showcases Kerala’s historic maritime and spice trade links with West Asia and the Mediterranean, is another key attraction being promoted.

Kerala Tourism is also focusing on improving accessibility, upgrading tourism infrastructure and using artificial intelligence to make travel planning easier.

The state government is planning to introduce a policy framework granting industry status to tourism, a long-standing demand of stakeholders. The move is expected to encourage investment in the travel and hospitality sectors.

Kerala Tourism officials said outreach campaigns across the country had received a positive response and expressed confidence that the new offerings would help draw more visitors during the festive season.

Move to encourage investment in travel sector

Kerala Tourism is also focusing on improving accessibility, upgrading tourism infrastructure and using artificial intelligence and digital tools to make travel planning easier. The move is expected to encourage investment in the travel and hospitality sectors.