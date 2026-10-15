AUD suspends 10 students amid indefinite sit-in

NEW DELHI: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) suspended 10 students, including elected student representatives, on Wednesday night amid an ongoing indefinite sit-in, with the protesters alleging a crackdown by the administration and police.

According to a statement issued by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the university’s proctor and his team served suspension letters to the students around 8 pm without prior show-cause notices or a meeting of the proctorial committee. Police personnel dragged the students out of the campus and removed protest materials, the organisation alleged.

Those suspended include current and former student council representatives from the university’s Kashmere Gate and Lodhi Road campuses, along with two first-year students.

The protesters claimed that some of those named were not present during the incidents cited in the suspension orders. The suspensions came on the 17th day of the sit-in, which began over demands for basic infrastructure and faculty recruitment, among other things.