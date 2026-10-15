Connaught Place's Moets, Sagar Ratna see surge in customers after INDIA bloc leaders’ visits

NEW DELHI: For two consecutive days last week, two restaurants in Delhi’s Connaught Place became an unusual backdrop to the INDIA Bloc’s political meetings.

With opposition leaders having gathered over lunch at Sagar Ratna, Janpath and Moets Restaurant at CP’s K Block, the attention appears to have spilt beyond politics, with people stopping to click photographs outside the establishments and the establishments witnessing renewed curiosity around the venues.

The visits have given the restaurants a moment in the public spotlight, turning familiar dining destinations into talking points for passersby.

At Moets, the management said the arrangements for the political gathering had required the restaurant to temporarily keep its regular business aside, with the entire establishment reserved for the visiting leaders.

Speaking to the newspaper, Harish Chandra, General Manager at Moets, said that the restaurant received a call late on the night of October 7, informing the management that around 75-100 people were expected for lunch the following day.

Given that the restaurant has a seating capacity of about 80, the management initially discussed accommodating the guests in batches.

However, plans changed when it became clear that the visiting group would comprise INDIA Bloc leaders. The restaurant then decided to block the entire premises for the gathering, which took place on October 8.

“We did not take any bookings from 12.00 pm to 3.30 pm. We had blocked the restaurant for them,” Chandra said, explaining that regular customers could not be accommodated during the period.

The preparations began well before the leaders arrived. Security personnel, including the Delhi Police, a bomb squad and the Special Protection Group, reached the premises by around 11.30 am for security checks and screening. The opposition leaders arrived at approximately 1.45 pm.