Why INDIA bloc’s restaurant lunches are drawing political attention

The INDIA bloc’s recent protests in Delhi have featured an unusual political visual, with opposition leaders gathering for lunch at popular restaurants. After leaders were seen at Sagar Ratna, another multi cuisine restaurant has now become part of the political backdrop.

While these gatherings may simply be lunch breaks during a day of protests, the visuals raise questions about how political messaging is evolving in the social media era. From barricades and slogans to photographs around dining tables, the contrast is striking.

This video examines the political optics, the changing nature of political communication and why restaurant appearances can generate powerful visuals for television, Reels, Shorts and social media.