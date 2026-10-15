Hindu College staff stir over violations, completes one month

NEW DELHI: The Hindu College Staff Association’s (HCSA) protest against the college principal and governing body chairman entered its second month on Wednesday, with the association demanding an independent inquiry into alleged statutory violations and withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to faculty members.

At a press conference, the association said it had been staging a dharna for over three weeks and submitted a memorandum to the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and governing body, seeking action on its concerns.

The HCSA flagged alleged deviations from admission rules, delays in faculty leave and promotions, bypassing of the statutory Staff Council, financial and procurement irregularities, non-disclosure of governing body minutes and audited accounts, appointments, tenure and use of college resources.

It also raised concerns over fee and scholarship governance, access to facilities and repeated fire incidents. Its key demands include a time-bound inquiry, immediate university intervention and removal of governing body chairman TCA Rangachari and principal Anju Srivastava to ensure the inquiry proceeds without obstruction or conflict.

The association has also sought withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to its president, secretary and a senior faculty member. Former DUTA president Aditya Narayan Misra and the group INTEC expressed solidarity with the association.

They questioned the action against faculty members for highlighting alleged statutory violations. The faculty also alleged that college buildings had been taken over and renamed after corporate donors, including the Chimes Group, Relaxo and Ultra International, in violation of university rules.

Renamed after corporates

The faculty alleged that college buildings had been taken over and renamed after corporate donors, including the Chimes Group, Relaxo in violation of university rules.

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Delhi University faculty members questioned the plan to fund hostels through HEFA loans, warning that repayments could burden future students through higher fees, instead of grants-in-aid.